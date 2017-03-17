Three-run eighth inning pushes Hornets over Minnesota baseball team

The Sacramento State baseball team scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to come back and defeat the Minnesota Golden Gophers 3-2 Thursday at John Smith Field.
Sac State (10-6) sophomore right fielder James Outman began the eighth-inning rally by hitting his second home run of the season on a solo shot to right field. Two pitches later, senior shortstop Trent Goodrich hit a single off of Minnesota (9-8) relief pitcher Tyler Hanson.
After a base hit single from junior center fielder Ian Dawkins, closer Brian Glowicki entered the game to relieve Hanson — who finished the game allowing three hits and three earned runs in one inning of work. However, junior left fielder Andrew McWilliam reached base on a fielder’s choice pop fly to center field to score Goodrich for the 2-2 tie in the eighth inning.
A walk to Hornets’ designated hitter Devin Lehman moved McWilliam to second base. Senior third baseman Brandon Hunley hit an RBI single to bring McWilliam home and grab a 3-2 lead over Minnesota.
“(Outman) started us off with a home run and a lot of momentum, and we just kind of knew that we were going to do something that inning,” Hunley said after junior pitcher Ty Fox ended the ninth inning with three outs for the save.
Minnesota starting pitcher Lucas Gilbreath earned a no decision after only giving up two hits, two walks and nine strikeouts in six innings of work. Sac State senior pitcher Justin Dillon finished the game with a no decision after allowing six hits, two earned runs and five strikeouts in seven innings. Senior pitcher Tanner Olson earned the win after allowing one hit in the eighth inning.
“We only walked one guy I think, and we played pretty good defense,” Sac State coach Reggie Christiansen said. “Anytime you throw strikes and play good defense — you can stay in the game and it allows your offense to kind of come back like we did tonight.”
The Hornets will face Minnesota in game two of the series at 6 p.m. Friday at John Smith Field.
“I think (the win) changes everything,” Hunley said. “Now we can go in there a little more relaxed.”
CORRECTION: March 17 at 10:33 a.m. — The original version of this story falsely reported that Sac State shortstop Trent Goodrich and center fielder Ian Dawkins hit singles off of Lucas Gilbreath in the eighth inning. However, these base hits came off of Tyler Hanson. Gilbreath ended his night in the sixth inning.
Story is ncorrect Lucas Gilbreath only pitched 6 innings. Tyler Hanson came in to relieve in the 7th inning. There were 3 pitchers for the gophers last night.
Tyler Hanson entered the game in the seventh inning in relief for Gilbreath. The senior tossed 1.0 inning where he allowed three earned runs on three hits. Hanson recorded his second loss of the season. Brian Glowicki threw 1.0 innings where he gave up one hit and struck out two batters.
Your story is not correct below is a link to the school’s recap http://www.hornetsports.com/sports/bsb/2016-17/releases/2017031711mn2c
as well as the box score . http://www.hornetsports.com/sports/bsb/2016-17/boxscores/20170316_21z2.xml Lucas Gilbreath only pitched 6 innings.
The following statement is inaccurate:
Two pitches later, senior shortstop Trent Goodrich hit a single off of Minnesota (9-8) starting pitcher Lucas Gilbreath.
After a base hit single from junior center fielder Ian Dawkins, senior Tyler Hanson entered the game to relieve Gilbreath
It should read:
Two pitches later, senior shortstop Trent Goodrich hit a single off of Minnesota (9-8) relieving pitcher Tyler Hanson.
After a base hit single from junior center fielder Ian Dawkins, Brian Glowicki entered the game to relieve Hanson.