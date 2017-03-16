March 16, 2017
#SacStateSays: Is spring break for partying or for napping?

March 15, 2017 John Ferrannini 1

(Photos by John Ferrannini)

Spring break is just around the corner — but is it a week for snoozes or a week for the party parade? We decided to ask Sacramento State students whether they prefer to live it up or take it easy over break. Weigh in online using the hashtag #SacStateSays.

(Photos and reporting by John Ferrannini)

 

John Ferrannini

John Ferrannini is the co-news editor at The State Hornet. He is a junior at Sacramento State, where he is majoring in journalism. He enjoys writing about politics and profiling interesting people. He can be reached at [email protected] or [email protected]

