SacStateSays: Is spring break for partying or for napping?

Spring break is just around the corner — but is it a week for snoozes or a week for the party parade? We decided to ask Sacramento State students whether they prefer to live it up or take it easy over break. Weigh in online using the hashtag #SacStateSays.
Alison VonBoening (Child development): “I’d say both because for me, the first couple of days I’m going to be partying but then I got to do homework for the next week of school”
Karolyn Wilmore (English): “Napping. It gives you a good chance to catch up on all the sleep you’ve missed during the semester.”
Max Tsutsui (Humanities and Religious studies): “It’s optional. You have the week off and anything can happen, but I don’t fly out to Florida. I never planned to do big spring break stuff.”
Matt Moreno (Biology): “Napping. For us in ROTC, we always get up early. We have to be here by 6:30 a.m. every other morning.”
(Photos and reporting by John Ferrannini)
John Ferrannini
John Ferrannini is the co-news editor at The State Hornet. He is a junior at Sacramento State, where he is majoring in journalism.
