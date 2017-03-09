SacStateSays: How big of a problem do you think homelessness is among students?

According to a 2016 study, between 8 and 12 percent of all CSU students are experiencing homeless and about 25 percent deal with food insecurity. We decided to ask Sacramento State students on how big a problem they think homelessness is on college campuses. Join the conversation online by using the hashtag #SacStateSays.

