March 10, 2017
News Ticker

#SacStateSays: How big of a problem do you think homelessness is among students?

March 9, 2017 Vu Chau 1

(Photos by Vu Chau)

According to a 2016 study, between 8 and 12 percent of all CSU students are experiencing homeless and about 25 percent deal with food insecurity. We decided to ask Sacramento State students on how big a problem they think homelessness is on college campuses. Join the conversation online by using the hashtag #SacStateSays.

RELATED: Check out our editorial on how the state shouldn’t raise tuition when at least 8 percent of CSU students are homeless.

Print Friendly
The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profileMy Facebook profileMy Instagram profile

Vu Chau

Vu Chau is studying journalism at Sac State and currently the Digital Editor at The State Hornet. He joined the student-run organization as a staff writer spring 2016 and became the culture editor the following fall. Vu has experience working as an intern at Sactown Magazine (summer 2016) and Capital Public Radio (fall 2016). Vu likes to write about everything news and culture. In 10 years, he sees himself confidently striking through the streets of New York City working as an editor for a lifestyle publication. He doesn't like tacos—loves burritos but thinks they should be in a bowl instead of wraps. Vu can be reached at [email protected]

1 Trackback / Pingback

  1. State shouldn’t raise tuition when at least 8 percent of CSU students are homeless – The State Hornet

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright 2016 | The State Hornet