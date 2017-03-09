SacStateSays: How big of a problem do you think homelessness is among students?

According to a 2016 study, between 8 and 12 percent of all CSU students are experiencing homeless and about 25 percent deal with food insecurity. We decided to ask Sacramento State students on how big a problem they think homelessness is on college campuses. Join the conversation online by using the hashtag #SacStateSays.
Rachel Singleton (Mechanical engineering): “I think it’s a pretty major problem and not a lot of people know about it. One of my sister’s friends went to Sac State and lived in her car and the AIRC for a while too.” (Photo by Vu Chau)
Mackenzie McGary (Communication studies): “I think a lot of people tend to struggle financially but not wanting to seek or ask for the help they need. So I think that (homelessness) is quite a big issue for people to acknowledge.” (Photo by Vu Chau)
Andy Nguyen (Government): “I never really know. I can’t really generalize about something like that. Not everyone has the same support from family … it’s hard.” (Photo by Vu Chau)
