SacStateSays: How big of a problem do you think homelessness is among students?

Vu Chau

Vu Chau is studying journalism at Sac State and currently the Digital Editor at The State Hornet. He joined the student-run organization as a staff writer spring 2016 and became the culture editor the following fall. Vu has experience working as an intern at Sactown Magazine (summer 2016) and Capital Public Radio (fall 2016). Vu likes to write about everything news and culture. In 10 years, he sees himself confidently striking through the streets of New York City working as an editor for a lifestyle publication. He doesn't like tacos—loves burritos but thinks they should be in a bowl instead of wraps. Vu can be reached at [email protected]