SacStateSays: How big of a priority is it for you to graduate in four years?

Sacramento State is implementing Graduation Initiative 2025 in an attempt to raise the school’s graduation rates by that year. We decided to ask a few Sac State students how much of a priority it is for them to finish in four years. To join the conversation, post your thoughts online with the hashtag #SacStateSays.
Chris Matulich (government): “I’m a third year on track to graduate in four years. It was a big priority to get through, but what I’ve noticed is that a lot of people are working and so they don’t always take a full course load.”
Megan Turner (liberal studies): “I’m a transfer and this is my fifth year in college. Personally, it’s not that big of an issue. I’m going to be working for the rest of my life so I might as well enjoy the short time I have in college.”
Welver Suarez (gerontology): “It’s my number one priority. School gets you where you want to be at the end of the day. The sooner you do it, the sooner you’re in the field you want to be in.”
Alyssa Noriega (child development): “I’m a freshman — they practically bait you into finishing in four years. Personally, I don’t like school so finishing in four will get me out of here more quickly.”
