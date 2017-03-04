March 4, 2017
#SacStateSays: How big of a priority is it for you to graduate in four years?

(Photos by John Ferrannini)

Sacramento State is implementing Graduation Initiative 2025 in an attempt to raise the school’s graduation rates by that year. We decided to ask a few Sac State students how much of a priority it is for them to finish in four years. To join the conversation, post your thoughts online with the hashtag #SacStateSays.

