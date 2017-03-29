SacStateSays: Do you think that Sac State has a real rivalry with UC Davis?

The proximity between Sacramento State and UC Davis (about 20 miles) leads to the two schools playing each other in Causeway Classic matches every year. However, Sac State teams have only won two out of 14 games against the Aggies this year. We decided to ask students what they think about the state of the rivalry. Weigh in online using the hashtag #SacStateSays.
If Davis students voted to tax themselves for a new football stadium, finishing their baseball stadium and full scholarships for D1. The students were smart enough to see a vision and a successful D1 program.
Meanwhile, Sac State students had a tantrum when asked to build the Events Center. All facilities at Sac are a joke and the students are to blame.
No, there is no rivalry. The other team has to win sometimes too.