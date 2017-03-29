SacStateSays: Do you think that Sac State has a real rivalry with UC Davis?

The proximity between Sacramento State and UC Davis (about 20 miles) leads to the two schools playing each other in Causeway Classic matches every year. However, Sac State teams have only won two out of 14 games against the Aggies this year. We decided to ask students what they think about the state of the rivalry. Weigh in online using the hashtag #SacStateSays.

RELATED: Check out our opinion piece on the Causeway Cup rivalry between Sac State and UC Davis.