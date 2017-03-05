PHOTOS: Are You One of Our 10 Sac State Sleepers?

Dreamers up! We all know we have woken up on campus wondering, “Did I just sleep here?” Here are our top 10 Sac State Sleepers. (courtesy of @sacstatesleepers on Instagram)

10. The Lecture Sleeper

We have all been there when the professor is lecturing and the words are like a sweet lullaby.

A photo posted by @sacstatesleepers on Sep 10, 2014 a t 3:24pm PDT

9. The Group Napper

Friends and sleep. What can be better?

A photo posted by @sacstatesleepers on Oct 14, 2014 at 2:0 9pm PDT

8. The Sleeping Mozart

Beethoven would be proud.

A photo posted by @sacstatesleepers on Apr 1, 2014 at 12:47pm PDT

7. The Class Prayer

Amen.

A photo posted by @sacstatesleepers on Feb 26, 2014 at 12:33pm PST

6. The Chair Master

Now you know why you can’t find any chars in the library.

A photo posted by @sacstatesleepers on Feb 12, 2014 at 8:30am PST

5. The Social Napper

The excitement to be with her friends is too much to handle.

A photo posted by @sacstatesleepers on Sep 15, 2014 at 3:59pm PDT

4. The Study Sleeper

If only we can learn in our sleep.

A photo posted by @sacstatesleepers on May 24, 2014 at 10:43am PDT

3. The Wall Pillow

Who needs pillows when there’s a wall?

A photo posted by @sacstatesleepers on Nov 7, 2013 at 12:25pm PST

2. The Sleepmobile Sleeper

Do NOT set off the car alarm.

A photo posted by @sacstatesleepers on Mar 14, 2014 at 9:48am PDT

1. The Floor Hugger

It’s one of those days…