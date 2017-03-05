Dreamers up! We all know we have woken up on campus wondering, “Did I just sleep here?” Here are our top 10 Sac State Sleepers. (courtesy of @sacstatesleepers on Instagram)
10. The Lecture Sleeper
We have all been there when the professor is lecturing and the words are like a sweet lullaby.
9. The Group Napper
Friends and sleep. What can be better?
MORE: Sleepless Students Stagger Through Sac State
8. The Sleeping Mozart
Beethoven would be proud.
7. The Class Prayer
Amen.
6. The Chair Master
Now you know why you can’t find any chars in the library.
5. The Social Napper
The excitement to be with her friends is too much to handle.
4. The Study Sleeper
If only we can learn in our sleep.
3. The Wall Pillow
Who needs pillows when there’s a wall?
2. The Sleepmobile Sleeper
Do NOT set off the car alarm.
1. The Floor Hugger
It’s one of those days…
The following two tabs change content below.
Allison Joy
Latest posts by Allison Joy (see all)
- PHOTOS: Are You One of Our 10 Sac State Sleepers? - March 5, 2017
Leave a Reply