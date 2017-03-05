March 5, 2017
PHOTOS: Are You One of Our 10 Sac State Sleepers?

Dreamers up! We all know we have woken up on campus wondering, “Did I just sleep here?” Here are our top 10 Sac State Sleepers. (courtesy of @sacstatesleepers on Instagram)

10. The Lecture Sleeper

We have all been there when the professor is lecturing and the words are like a sweet lullaby.

9. The Group Napper

Friends and sleep. What can be better?

8. The Sleeping Mozart

Beethoven would be proud.

7. The Class Prayer

Amen.

6. The Chair Master 

Now you know why you can’t find any chars in the library.

5. The Social Napper 

The excitement to be with her friends is too much to handle.

4. The Study Sleeper 

If only we can learn in our sleep.

3. The Wall Pillow 

Who needs pillows when there’s a wall?

2. The Sleepmobile Sleeper

Do NOT set off the car alarm.

1. The Floor Hugger

It’s one of those days…

