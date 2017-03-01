Five ways to love your body

February marked the eighth annual “Love Your Body“ week at Sac State. The goal of the week-long event was to promote self-love and encourage students to celebrate their unique characteristics. Some students pitched in and offered their own advice to their peers.

For another way to stay body-positive, listen to music that makes you feel good about yourself. Click here for a body-happy playlist on The State Hornet’s Spotify.

Also, check out our article on students discussing how celebrities and social media impact their views on body image.