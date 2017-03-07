‘Alternative Break’ offers a different spring break experience

The Community Engagement Center is urging students who do not have plans for spring break to give back to their community as part of Sacramento State’s Alternative Break from March 20 to 23.

The goal of this year’s Alternative Break is to focus on Sac State and its immediate area. In past years, volunteers were sent to locations all around the Sacramento area. The CEC limited the scope of the project in hopes of making it more accessible to students.

“We have had a lot of success with this event, but we are making changes to hopefully see a better turnout,” said Eliot Watson, a graduate program assistant for the CEC. “We think making the event easier to get to will play a big role in that.”

Along with the local focus, the CEC implemented a shift schedule that allows volunteers to sign up for any days they want. The shifts on March 20 and 21 will take place on campus and have morning and afternoon options available.

“Volunteers have the option to sign up for whatever shift fits their schedule,” said graduate program assistant Claudia Pizano.

On March 22 and 23, volunteers will be meeting at the American River near campus to help clean up trash and debris in the area.

“Our school is a big resource for volunteer work,” Watson said. “We have over 30,000 students here, and even if half of a percent showed up to help, it would have a huge impact.”

To reach its goal of 150 volunteers, the CEC will instate a few incentives to draw in more students. Everyone who signs up will receive lunch every day that they work, and a free T-shirt to show that they were a part of this effort to help the community. The first 100 students to sign up will also receive a water bottle from the CEC.

“Because Associated Students, Inc. is partnering with us for the event this year, only students are allowed to sign up,” said student assistant Javier Leon. “We just want to show our appreciation for those who come out to help.”

After the last shift ends on March 23, an optional get-together will be held to help volunteers network with their peers and reflect on everything they accomplished during the week.

“Our volunteers always have a lot to be proud of,” Watson said. “They deserve an opportunity to hang out and celebrate everything they achieve together.”

Registration has already begun, but sign-ups for the Alternative Break close on March 15.