February 17, 2017
News Ticker

VIDEO: Ceramics student create kiln

February 16, 2017 Raul Hernandez 0

(Video by Raul Hernandez and Sami Soto)

Print Friendly
The following two tabs change content below.

Raul Hernandez

Raul Hernandez is studying Journalism at Sacramento State. He enjoys writing about sports and pop culture. In 10 years, Raul plans to move to Los Angeles or New York where he plans on writing about the latest trends in pop culture such as music, movies, trends, entertainment and sports. Raul always believes that his mind and his taste in style is still stuck in 1992 #90sBabyAllDay. Raul can be reached at [email protected]

Latest posts by Raul Hernandez (see all)

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright 2016 | The State Hornet