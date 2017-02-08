SacStateSays: What was your worst Valentine’s Day experience?

Valentine’s Day is known for being a day of jubilation and romance for a lucky few, but also a day for heartbreaks and embarrassment for the unlucky others. So we decided to ask a few Sac State students to relive their Valentine’s Day horror stories. To join the conversation, post your thoughts online with the hashtag #SacStateSays.
Lilly Yepez (Criminal Justice): “I had one valentine, and he had three. And then I found out, and I invited all the girls there and we all met up at the same time. It was awkward for him … me and the girls stayed together and ate.”
Matt Chronister (English): “I had a girlfriend that broke up with me one Valentine’s Day because I was stuck in traffic and was 15 minutes late for our date.”
Kylee Waterworth (Psychology): “I got to know this guy in one of my classes and e were hanging out al the time. We hung out on Valentine’s Day and I went over to his house and we were just hanging out and he didn’t say, ‘Happy Valentine’s Day’ once.”
Saleen Mashal (Accounting): “I just met the girl, been with her for two months. (We were) about to go out and go to dinner, and I never knew this about her, but she was a vegan. And Flame and Fire is a Brazilian steakhouse.”
(Photos by Rin Carbin)
