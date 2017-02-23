February 22, 2017
News Ticker

#SacStateSays: What do you think of the Sacramento Kings trading away DeMarcus Cousins to the New Orleans Pelicans?

February 22, 2017 Claire Morgan 0

(Photos by Claire Morgan and Matthew Nobert)

The Sacramento Kings traded three-time NBA All-Star DeMarcus “Boogie” Cousins to the New Orleans Pelicans on Feb. 19. We decided to ask Sacramento State students what they thought of the blockbuster trade. Weight in online using the hashtag #SacStateSays.

Photo and reporting by Claire Morgan and Matthew Nobert

Print Friendly
The following two tabs change content below.

Claire Morgan

Claire Morgan is a junior government journalism major. She joined The State Hornet as a staff writer during the fall 2016 semester, and has been interviewing away ever since. She enjoys writing about music, food and events happening on campus. In her free time, Claire can be found either at the midtown farmer's market or enjoying a soy latte at one of Sacramento's many coffee shops. Claire can be reached at [email protected]

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright 2016 | The State Hornet