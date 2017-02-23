SacStateSays: What do you think of the Sacramento Kings trading away DeMarcus Cousins to the New Orleans Pelicans?

The Sacramento Kings traded three-time NBA All-Star DeMarcus “Boogie” Cousins to the New Orleans Pelicans on Feb. 19. We decided to ask Sacramento State students what they thought of the blockbuster trade. Weight in online using the hashtag #SacStateSays.
Andrew Arrington (Social Work): “I don’t think that Sacramento got too much back for it … He’s the best center in the league, and I feel like although there were issues surrounding his attitude and character on the court, he still put up numbers.”
Jacob Haynes (English): “I think that it was good to get rid of Boogie, we weren’t going to give him the money he requires, but yeah, they have a history of terrible trades. They don’t even take care of the veterans they do sign, it’s almost like they forgot how to suck for a decade.”
Roshelle Kumar (Business): “I think that the trade will affect ticket sales for the Kings. Cousins was really a fan favorite, and he drew a lot of people to purchase tickets. I worry about how that will affect the new Golden 1 Center economically.”
Garrett Slater (Film): “It’s a bad deal and we’re not going to be in the playoffs for another 10 years. You can’t deal away a superstar like that.”
Photo and reporting by Claire Morgan and Matthew Nobert
Claire Morgan
Claire Morgan is a junior government journalism major. She joined The State Hornet as a staff writer during the fall 2016 semester, and has been interviewing away ever since. She enjoys writing about music, food and events happening on campus. In her free time, Claire can be found either at the midtown farmer's market or enjoying a soy latte at one of Sacramento's many coffee shops. Claire can be reached at [email protected]
