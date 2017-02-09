Sac State’s singles get creative for Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is known to most for sappy love letters, chocolate, flowers and candle-lit dinners, but for some Sacramento State students, being single on Feb. 14 is nothing new.

Those without significant others tend get creative and find their own ways to navigate a day that promotes romance and togetherness.

Laura Abono, a senior communication studies major, said that she’s no stranger to spending Valentine’s Day single. The last time Abono spent Feb. 14 with a boyfriend was in middle school.

“I’ve spent Valentine’s Day with my friends since I was 14 — I think it’s fun to share our lonely love,” Abono said.

Although she will not be spending this Valentine’s Day with a significant other, Abono still plans to have a good time by hanging out with friends and having a stay-in wine night.

“I think (staying in is) fun and it lightens the mood to spend Valentine’s Day with friends,” Abono said. “If you are by yourself, you are just going to analyze that you are not in a relationship.”

While some students look forward to Valentine’s Day plans with their friends, other students don’t see the necessity to celebrate. To them, Feb. 14 is just like any other day.

Lilia Hernandez, a sophomore math major, said she does not understand the hype of Valentine’s Day and would rather treat herself to a relaxing night in.

“I think I would prefer to stay home, watch TV and drink some hot cocoa,” Hernandez said. “To be honest I think Valentine’s Day is overplayed; if you do have a significant other you should cherish everyday that you are with them, (and) not just on Valentine’s Day when you feel like you should do something special.”

Ariany Rodriguez, a sophomore criminal justice major, says Valentine’s Day is not just about going on dates and receiving gifts.

Rodriguez said that her Feb. 14 usually consists of helping her brother pick out flowers for his girlfriend.

“I don’t find Valentine’s Day to be a day where I have to go out and celebrate — it’s about expanding and embracing love and friendship.”

For other Sac State students, the thought of being single on Valentine’s Day is not an issue, but finding the perfect Valentine appears to be more difficult.

Freshman Vincent McCarty does not mind the energy of Valentine’s Day, but struggles to find a special someone to spend it with.

Dating in college can be difficult and he often finds himself “stuck in a ditch” in the dating world. Despite never spending Valentine’s Day with a significant other, he is not pessimistic about the holiday.

“I don’t get too bitter about it,” McCarty said. “The more bitter thing is the issue of me even finding a date in the first place. I’m more nonchalant about Valentine’s Day but finding a date in general is kind of frustrating.”

Sophomore sociology major Elizabeth Sanchez said she also has never spent a Valentine’s Day with a significant other and is not in a rush to do so. She has no problem waiting for the right person to come along and is just enjoying being single in the meantime.

“I feel like maybe it’s just not the right time,” Sanchez said. “When I see other couples I think, ‘That’s going to be me one day,’ but right now I feel like maybe it’s not meant to be.”

Still, Sanchez encourages people to make plans, celebrate the day with positivity and emphasize the importance of loving family and friends.

“I’m single but I still have a good time,” Sanchez said. “You can always make plans with your friends and give each other gifts. Valentine’s day doesn’t just have to be spent with a significant other.”

No matter what your relationship status is on Feb. 14, be it single and happy, single and looking or single and bitter — take comfort in the fact that you are not the only one.