Men’s tennis team falls 5-2 to UC Davis

The Sacramento State men’s tennis team lost 5-2 to UC Davis, but the Hornets expressed confidence at the Marya Welch Tennis Center despite the team’s fourth-straight loss Saturday.

“I’m proud of our guys,” Sac State assistant coach Kevin Kurtz said. “Our guys fought hard. This is what we should be playing — I just don’t like to lose.”

UC Davis (5-3) was able to claim all three doubles matches, including the No. 1 team of junior Mikus Losbergs and senior Kasparas Zemaitelis for Sac State (5-6, 3-2 Big Sky) in a 7-6 final.

“Last year we played UC Davis and we got destroyed,” Losbergs said. “Now they have exactly the same team and we have almost the same team and we (were) much closer.”

Sophomore Dom Miller and Losbergs were the only Hornets to secure wins during singles play, with Miller playing against Davis’s Alec Adamson. Miller’s victory came after edging Adamson 7-6, 7-5.

“I was thinking I was the underdog,” Miller said. “I just came off four losses — I think that might have been a reason why I wasn’t able to close off the match. I hadn’t had a win in a while and I wanted it so bad.”

Miller wasn’t the only one in a singles’ battle as Zemaitelis, sophomore Donald Hall and freshman Louis Chabot all lost in three sets as well.

Sac State returns home against Saint Mary’s for a match at 1 p.m. on March 3 at Rio Del Oro Racquet Club.