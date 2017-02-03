Letter to the editor: Nelsen, Dorsey should condemn Berkeley riots or resign

President Nelsen and ASI President Dorsey,

During the last couple of months both of you have been very vocal on political events across this nation. You have stated your own opposition to: President Trump, his policies, and you have even gone so far as to attack the modern conservative movement as a whole.

After last night’s protest at UC Berkeley and the protest that occurred a couple of weeks ago not to far from us at UC Davis, I ask you as the Chair of the College Republicans at Sacramento State, do you both unequivocally disavow the UC Davis and UC Berkeley protesters?

Free speech is a fundamental right for our society, but violence is never the way. If you do not take a stand against this violence, we will be forced to ask for both of your resignations.

Many conservative students have already do not feel safe on your campus, so I am asking you please take a stand against bigotry and hate.

In the words of Martin Luther King Jr., “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in a moments of comfort and convenience but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.”

Mason Daniels,

President,

Sacramento State College Republicans