Letter to the editor: Nelsen, Dorsey should condemn Berkeley riots or resign

President Nelsen and ASI President Dorsey,
During the last couple of months both of you have been very vocal on political events across this nation. You have stated your own opposition to: President Trump, his policies, and you have even gone so far as to attack the modern conservative movement as a whole.
After last night’s protest at UC Berkeley and the protest that occurred a couple of weeks ago not to far from us at UC Davis, I ask you as the Chair of the College Republicans at Sacramento State, do you both unequivocally disavow the UC Davis and UC Berkeley protesters?
Free speech is a fundamental right for our society, but violence is never the way. If you do not take a stand against this violence, we will be forced to ask for both of your resignations.
Many conservative students have already do not feel safe on your campus, so I am asking you please take a stand against bigotry and hate.
In the words of Martin Luther King Jr., “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in a moments of comfort and convenience but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.”
Mason Daniels,
President,
Sacramento State College Republicans
This neglects the realization that the violence was not from the student protesters, but by individuals who purely wanted destruction. They carried their destruction beyond the protests to other areas of Berkley because they were not protesters. Should the Presidents speak on the violence, sure. It’s a relevant discussion for California colleges. But asking for their resignation is an aggressive reach for the College Republicans to do, in my opinion. I’m sure there are significantly more students who fear their lives and safety because of the hate the current Presidential Admin has enacted and supported; a fear that conservatives cannot fathom. I hope that President Nelsen and President Dorsey do speak on the violence, and tell the whole story, unlike what Mr. Daniels did here.
This is rediculous. You will complain about property damage but not people’s lives being put at risk by the Trump administration. Please reconsider your priorities.
Dear Mason Daniels:
I ask you, as the President of the Sacramento State College Republicans: Do you unequivocally disavow the Milo supporter who shot a protester in Washington state? Do you unequivocally disavow the bigoted and hateful language and behavior of Donald Trump? Do you realize that the protest at UC Davis was non-violent? Do you realize that the agitators at UC Berkeley were a known group of anarchists unaffiliated with UC Berkeley, who routinely disrupt protests of any kind and that the UC Berkeley students had no control over them? Do you know that the UC Berkeley community cleaned up the streets after the anarchists left? Do you know that you have every right to free speech, but so does everyone else (and that peaceful protesting falls under that right)?
-M