Letter to the editor: College Republicans should also condemn ‘bigotry and hate’

Mason Daniels,

You quoted a great man at the end of your statement directed at Patrick Dorsey and President Nelsen, but ironically so. Mr. Daniels, allow me to say that quoting a man who led the Civil Rights Movement, who stood on one foot amongst opposition, who marched on Washington to demand equality for oppressed minorities in America, does not serve your argument well.

While our club condemns any and all violent protesting, we will first and foremost ultimately value human life over broken windows. Please understand the difference. You’re rightfully asking the president and ASI director to condemn the destructive behavior by SOME of the protestors at UC Berkeley two days ago, however, we will not stand idle as you demand a statement from them unless you first condemn the violence your club attempted to incite at the protest yesterday at our home campus; twice. The first time during the march while you stood directly in our way and the second time when you disrespectfully and shockingly attempted to get in the way of our Muslim brothers and sisters praying in the quad – we say shockingly because as believers and people of faith, we would assume you understand the value of prayer, but our assumptions were incorrect, as proven by your club’s actions from yesterday.

Mr. Daniels, we are fortunate to live in a country that allows us many freedoms and we’re asking of you to not confuse freedom with privilege. While asking Nelsen and Dorsey to take a stand against bigotry and hate, do not forget to check your own privilege and know that there are minorities and POC on campus who have been verbally harassed due to their skin color, religion, ethnicity, and/or backgrounds. While asking Nelsen and Dorsey to take a stand against bigotry and hate, do not forget that the Civil Rights leader you quoted stood against your ancestors to demand equal rights and protection from the system that is still, to this day under the man you put in office, being discriminated against and have terrible acts of violence committed to them. While asking Nelsen and Dorsey to take a stand against bigotry and hate, know that Donald has yet to condemn the Quebec shooting in Canada that was committed on the hands of a white supremacist and has taken the lives of 6 Muslim citizens. While asking Nelsen and Dorsey to take a stand against bigotry and hate, make sure that your club is standing against it first and then ask of everyone else to do the same, because Mr. Daniels, unless you first initiate change at a micro-level, achieving it on a campus wide level will be nearly impossible and an unrealistic expectation to have.

Forever with peace and yours in solidarity,

SJP at Sacramento State