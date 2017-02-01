Lead found in 58 campus water sources, shut down after discovery

Sacramento State is establishing its second task force on transgender inclusion, with a goal of making campus a more transgender-inclusive environment and compliant with a new law regarding restrooms.

The first task force’s main mission was looking at changing names on campus to student’s preferred names. It came up with a temporary process while the chancellor’s office is also in the middle of working on a more permanent solution.

As of press time students can change their names on the class rosters to a name they would prefer to be called. If students would like to change their name to a “preferred” name there is a form available at the Registrar’s office or at the PRIDE Center, which is on the first floor of the University Union, right by Round Table.

Students can see changes in their student center in a couple days, according to program co-coordinator Chris Kent.

The new task force, announced in an email from President Robert Nelsen and then further emphasized in his Spring Address speech, will be attempting to bring the campus into compliance with Assembly Bill 1732, which requires that all single-user toilet facilities in the state be identified as “all-gender” toilet facilities.

The facilities department is tasked with implementing the law. The force has to decide on signage and on what the campus is going to call these new restrooms.

There are 19 gender inclusive bathrooms already on campus. There is a also a multi-stall gender inclusive restroom in Sequoia Hall on the basement level.

The force will also help with communication strategy and how to get the word out.

Another task of the group is going to be collecting any policies on campus that are related to the transgender community. An example would be the sports clubs here on campus. They have a transgender inclusion policy to make sure that there are specific guidelines that folks need to follow to make sure that transgender students are included.

“President Nelsen wants the task force to have the freedom to go where things take us,” Kent said.