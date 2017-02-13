Gallery: Temporary exhibit ArtStreet spotlights Sacramento’s art scene

Original works of more than 100 artists are being shown to the public at the temporary exhibit ArtStreet in Sacramento. ArtStreet was crowdfunded via a Kickstarter campaign in 2016 by M5Arts — the masterminds behind last year’s popular Art Hotel. The exhibit is being held at an abandoned warehouse on First Avenue and showcasing creative, interactive works that are artistic, as well as politically and socially conscious. ArtStreet opened on Feb. 3 and will close on Feb. 25.
Admission: Free
Lit-up making tape art by TAPIGAMI under the main stage inside the warehouse where ArtStreet is taking place (Photo by Sami Soto)
A wall of posters and signs that were used during the Women’s March in downtown Sacramento on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Photo by Sami Soto)
Over 1,000 paint cans were painted in various shades of black and white for this art work at ArtStreet. (Photo by Vu Chau)
