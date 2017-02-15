On a day just for romance, we asked five Sacramento State couples how they met.
“Through my mom a long time ago,” said Jennifer Smith with Chris Hewitt and their child, Christopher Hewitt.
Join the conversation using #SacStateSays.
(Photos by Rebecca Armbruster. Illustrations by Rin Carbin)
The following two tabs change content below.
Rebecca Armbruster
Latest posts by Rebecca Armbruster (see all)
- Candid Couples: A Valentine’s Day story - February 14, 2017
- Transgender task force set to shape up campus for students - February 1, 2017
Leave a Reply