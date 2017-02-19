Baseball team opens season with two wins over Washington State

The Sacramento State baseball team earned its first victories of the year Saturday, winning both games of a doubleheader against Washington State 10-2 and 6-4 in the season opener at John Smith Field.

After two scoreless innings, Washington State put a run on the board in the third inning when Sac State senior pitcher Justin Dillon allowed a solo home run to Cougars’ junior Shane Matheny, off the right-field foul pole.

Sac State tied the game later in the third inning when senior infielder Kody Reynolds singled in a runner. Reynolds then hit a solo home run into the fourth floor of Parking Structure 1 in left field to take a 2-1 lead in the sixth inning. The Hornets added eight runs in the eighth inning en route to a 10-2 victory in game one.

Despite Dillon only allowing one run in seven innings of work, Sac State sophomore pitcher Alex Dentoni earned the win following two innings of relief. Washington State junior pitcher Colby Nealy, the fourth of five Cougar pitchers used, recieved the loss after giving up six runs (five of them earned).

In game two, Reynolds finished 2-for-2 with three RBIs and two runs scored to help the Hornets win 6-4. Sac State junior outfielder Ian Dawkins added two RBIs and sophomore utility player James Outman drove in three runs.

Again, Washington State scored first to take a 1-0 lead after sophomore outfielder Justin Harrer led off the fourth inning with a solo home run.

Sac State infielder Devin Lehman led off the sixth inning with a double and junior outfielder Vinny Esposito singled him home to tie the game 2-2. Dawkins then hit a triple to left center to add another run; Reynolds then drove in Dawkins to take a 4-2 lead to end the sixth inning

Both teams added two runs in the seventh inning, but Sac State senior pitcher Chad Perry closed out the eighth and ninth innings by only allowing two hits and zero runs en route to a 6-4 win.

Sac State senior pitcher Tanner Olson earned the win after 0.1 innings of work, and Perry earned the save. Washington State sophomore pitcher Parker McFadden earned the loss after allowing two runs (one earned) in 1.1 innings pitched.

Sac State will play Washington State in the third game of a four-game series at noon Sunday at John Smith Field.