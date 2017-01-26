Every new semester brings with it new personal and academic challenges. So we decided to ask students about some of their resolutions to overcome those challenges. Join the conversation online by posting your answer on social media by using the hashtag #SacStateSays.
James Rendon, biology: “Living more healthy, eating better and working out more. I’m actually playing soccer so I’m trying to be healthier.”
Jomari Gabriel, biology: “It’s definitely to be more sociable … in my classes, and also talking to professors. (As an introvert), it’s hard for me to interact with new students and meet new people.”
Tatyana Grib, gerontology: “To have a more positive outlook in life. Enjoy the journey, even though I’m graduating — not to focus on getting it done fast and actually enjoying it.”
Brizia Morales, ethnic studies: “To manage my time better so I can get more sleep (and) not (be) so tired. Then, I can actually concentrate in class instead of trying to skip it and get some sleep.”
Photos and reporting by Sami Soto
The following two tabs change content below.
Sami Soto
Latest posts by Sami Soto (see all)
- #SacStateSays: What is your semester resolution for spring 2017? - January 26, 2017
- Student fashion designers catwalk to Golden 1 Center - December 8, 2016
- New mural to add colors to ROTC program - December 8, 2016
Leave a Reply