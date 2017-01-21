Gallery: More than 20,000 people attend downtown Sacramento Women’s March

More than 20,000 people are estimated to have attended the Women’s March on Sacramento at the State Capitol today. Did you participate in the march? Let us know in the comments below!
Tens of thousands of demonstrators fill Capitol Mall during the Women’s March on Sacramento at the State Capitol on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2016. (Photo by Barbara Harvey)
Demonstrators wear printed signs in support of women’s rights at the Women’s March on Sacramento at the State Capitol on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2016. (Photo by Barbara Harvey)
A demonstrator holds a sign in support of women’s rights at the Women’s March on Sacramento at the State Capitol on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2016. (Photo by Barbara Harvey)
A demonstrator holds a sign in support of women’s rights at the Women’s March on Sacramento at the State Capitol on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2016. (Photo by Barbara Harvey)
A demonstrator holds a sign protesting President Donald Trump at the Women’s March on Sacramento at the State Capitol on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2016. (Photo by Barbara Harvey)
A demonstrator dressed as a member of the band Devo shows off a decal protesting President Donald Trump’s derogatory remarks at the Women’s March on Sacramento at the State Capitol on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2016. (Photo by Barbara Harvey)
Two demonstrators dressed as members of the band Devo pose for pictures at the Women’s March on Sacramento at the State Capitol on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2016. (Photo by Barbara Harvey)
Photos by Barbara Harvey
