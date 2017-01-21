January 21, 2017
Gallery: More than 20,000 people attend downtown Sacramento Women’s March

January 21, 2017 Barbara Harvey 0

Tens of thousands of demonstrators fill Capitol Mall during the Women's March on Sacramento at the State Capitol on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2016. (Photo by John Ferrannini)

More than 20,000 people are estimated to have attended the Women’s March on Sacramento at the State Capitol today. Did you participate in the march? Let us know in the comments below!

Photos by Barbara Harvey

Barbara Harvey

Barbara Harvey is the co-news and design editor at The State Hornet. She is a junior at Sacramento State, where she majors in journalism.

