Farewell, 2016: See you in heck

It was the night before New Year’s Eve, the end of what social media had unanimously declared as “The Worst Year Ever,” and I was out to dinner with some friends, and one of the friend’s parents had tagged along. The topic of conversation turned to New Year’s resolutions and saying goodbye to 2016.

Everyone wanted to eat more and run less, and the general consensus was to wave a big, fat, double-middle fingered farewell to the previous year.

All except for one man, a Baby Boomer.

“All in all, I think 2016 was a pretty good year,” Friend’s Father said.

Pierced ears turned red in outrage. Sleeve tattoos danced as the muscles beneath clenched in anger. The head of every Millennial at the table turned slowly to glare at this staunch but quiet Republican. How dare he speak fondly of 2016?

How dare he indeed.

In 2016, the world watched as protesters and police forces clashed across America, from the Dakota Pipeline project to the deaths of Philando Castile, Mario Woods and others killed at the hands of police officers.

Most of the “eff you” cloud over 2016 centers around the presidential race, and the election of Donald Trump as president of the United States.

There were protests on Nov. 9 and Jan. 20, election results and inauguration days, respectively. In times between protests and family dinner filibusters, there were widespread grumblings of “Can you believe this shit?”

But let us not forget that half the people who actually voted voted for President Trump. After the election results came in, there was also jubilation, relief, and even smug satisfaction. Across the country, thousands of bright red “Make America Great Again” hats were unearthed from the backs of sock drawers and the bottoms of closets to be worn publicly and triumphantly.

For both sides, for the red-hatted and sign-waving, I think it would be healthy to put on some rose-tinted glasses and look back fondly on 2016.

Let us never forget the power of positivity, and that negativity breeds yet more negativity. And if this pessimism persists on all sides, family dinners will continue to be stressful minefields.