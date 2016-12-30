CSU professors featured on controversial ‘Professor Watchlist’

Several CSU professors are included on a new website created by a conservative organization which accuses educators of advancing “leftist propaganda.”

ProfessorWatchlist.org, which launched on Nov. 21, is operated by Turning Point USA, a nonprofit dedicated to fostering conservatism on college campuses.

The allegations against the CSU professors are sourced from conservative websites such as CampusReform.org and Breitbart.com, which has gained notoriety since the election of Donald Trump as the voice of the so-called “alt-right.”

Five professors from four CSU schools, including CSU Channel Islands, CSU Los Angeles, CSU Northridge and CSU Long Beach, are listed on the site.

Rodolfo “Rudy” Acuna, an author, historian and professor emeritus of Chicano studies at California State University, Northridge, searched the list for his name when articles about it’s existence began appearing on Facebook. He said he wasn’t surprised to find himself included on the list.

“When I saw it came out … I said, ‘I bet you I’m on that list,’ ” Acuna said. “I would have been insulted if I wasn’t on it.”

Acuna’s listing on the “watchlist” highlights his curriculum as a Chicano studies professor — despite the fact that Acuna, now 84, is retired.

“He teaches that the United States obliterated approximately half of Mexico by force,” the website reads. “Moreover, he further believes that Chicanos are oppressed in American society.”

Acuna is familiar with such lists. He’s been placed on two or three others in the past, he said.

“Among the younger professors, they’re afraid. I’m not. I don’t care,” Acuna said. “I’ve been raised by a generation where we believe in the truth. If the truth hurts, so be it. But it’s our obligation, our duty, to tell the truth.”

Turning Point USA, which has a chapter at Sacramento State, seeks to “identify, educate, train, and organize students to promote the principles of fiscal responsibility, free markets, and limited government,” according to its website.

Samantha Correia, a field director for Turning Point USA, said Sacramento State professors have been the source of “several” student complaints and “run the risk of being called out” — indicating they may be featured on the site soon.

“So many conservative leaning students have been silenced, discriminated against, and penalized for simply voicing their opinions on campus and in the classroom,” Correia said in an email to The State Hornet. “The Professor Watchlist is an absolute breath of fresh air for each and every student who is exhausted by the liberal bias on campus.”

Correia dismissed criticisms that the site is a threat to academic freedom, adding that “the real threat to academic freedom are the men and women included in our watchlist.”

Acuna, however, agreed with assessments that the site is an attempt to intimidate professors.

“It is an attempt. But there are enough of us who are not going to be shamed or intimidated.”