Administration responds to record enrollment

Sacramento State reached a record enrollment of 30,531 students this semester, although the increase is a less than one percent rise over last year.

“We are working hard to keep headcounts about the same while the colleges and departments increase the number of seats and class sections available to students,” said Ed Mills, the vice president for student affairs.

The number of students applying to attend Sac State has increased 24 percent over the last five years, with nearly 40,000 applications for admission to Sac State for fall 2017.

Mills said that it has become more competitive than ever for non-local applicants to be admitted.

“The result is that we are unable to admit all the students who are trying to attend Sacramento State — that is why we only went up 0.8 percent compared to last year,” Mills said. “We put most of our resources in helping current students get the classes they need.”

Even if applications rise, the school has to work to keep enrollment relatively stable because of state budget appropriations.

The University added about 10,000 additional class seats for students this fall to help students get the classes they need, according to interim provost Ming-Tung “Mike” Lee.

University Transportation and Parking Services (UTAPS) is in the final planning stages of a new 1,750 space parking structure on the north side of campus. Construction of this facility will create additional parking spaces on campus and in a high parking demand area. When approved, construction is slated to begin at the end of May 2017 and should be completed in January 2018.

UTAPS worked with Sac State Information Resources and Technology to develop a parking guidance feature in the Sac State App to aid motorists in planning where to park.

This application will continue to be enhanced, providing additional resources for students to help reduce frustration in locating a parking spot and to help reduce single occupancy trips to campus, according to Tony Lucas, senior director of UTAPS.

Sac State is expanding the Ramona Parking Lot, located two miles south of campus, in anticipation of increased demand for parking spaces and is prepared to provide shuttle services to the parking lot. Parking permits for this location will be available in 2017 at a reduced price.