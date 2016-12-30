Sac State holds education career fair

Sacramento State’s 2016 Educator Recruitment Expo in the University Union Ballroom on Tuesday, April 19 saw even more potential employers than last year.

Hundreds of students in business casual attire showed up to the event, which featured 118 different educational organizations.

The Career Center sponsored the Expo, and Chao Vang, career counselor and experiential learning coordinator at the Career Center, said his first year coordinating the event was successful.

“We had an increase in employer attendance, from 70 last year to 118 this year. This event increases employer contact with the students,” Vang said.

Students who attended were able to network with hiring educational organizations, get resume advice and critiques, and also have the chance to do on-site interviews.

One of the longest lines consistently throughout the event was for Sacramento City Unified School District. Dozens of students at a time were lined up for 15 to 20 minutes to give the school district their resumes, hoping to land an interview.

Sacramento City Unified School District Special Education Supervisor Michael Kast said he loves the opportunity to come to Sac State with his team because of the quality students the school produces.

“We [had] a great crowd and great interest. I enjoy the interactions with the aspiring teachers. We love the [teaching] credential program Sac State has here,” Kast said.

Chou Vue, a senior education major, said he had a great experience at the expo and had some luck potentially finding some post-school work.

“I received interest from Deer Valley High School in Antioch and Live Oak Unified School District a few minutes north of Yuba City,” Vue said.

The event was free for all Sac State students, but the educational organizations that attended had to pay a fee depending on what type of organization they were considered to be.