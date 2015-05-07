Students observe Bike to Sacramento State Day

Students took to their bikes to help celebrate Bike to Sacramento State Day, hosted by University Transportation and Parking Services on Wednesday in the plaza near the Guy West Bridge.

UTAPS allowed students to log their miles at their booth. Students who pledge to ride at least 50 miles in May will receive a free Sac State bike light or water bottle.

Members of Sac State Sustainability and the Power Inn Alliance talked about the benefits of using alternative transportation. Peak Adventures offered free mini tune-ups at the event.

Freshman Nazar Fedik said the event helped bring more awareness to bikers on campus.

Peak Adventures Bike Shop Manager Rad Beauton described the event as a success.

“It is wonderful to promote cyclist on the campus and invite more students to bike,” Beauton said.