Deceased Sacramento State football player’s parents file lawsuit against doctor

The parents of deceased Sacramento State football player John Bloomfield filed a lawsuit last September against Mercy General Hospital, Dignity Health and doctors David Follette and Randy Arai for medical malpractice and survival action.

According to court documents, parents Sitela and Pulusila Bloomfield said doctors “failed to exercise the standard of care and skill ordinarily and reasonably required of medical doctors” and did not “properly diagnose, treat and operate on their son and by negligently performing surgery” caused John Bloomfield’s death.

Not only has the family filed a lawsuit, but the Medical Board of California has also filed a complaint against Follette that said he “failed to return the patient to the (operating room) to determine the cause of this acute medical emergency.”

The decision, which became effective Feb. 26, terminated Follette’s medical license.

John Bloomfield died Oct. 21, 2012, after being in a coma for a number of weeks and taken off life support. He suffered a collapsed lung two months prior, during a football game in New Mexico.

After returning to Sacramento, Bloomfield spent two days in Mercy hospital before returning to classes. A scheduled surgical procedure was met with complications in September, leaving Bloomfield in a vegetative state due to a lack of oxygen.

The situation became a rallying cry in 2012 for his football teammates, who remembered Bloomfield as a model student who set an example.

No court dates have been assigned for the lawsuit between the Bloomfield family and Mercy General Hospital but a case management conference will take place with the two parties on April 14.

Attorneys for Mercy General and and Bloomfield’s parents were unavailable for comment. The Athletic Department also refused comment.