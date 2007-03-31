Open house attracts potential students to nursing department

The nursing program held its open house Thursday in El Dorado Hall to give prospective students a chance to come and get information on the nursing program.

Teri Tallman, the nursing admissions advisor, told students and parents that Sacramento State nursing program would give the students many different options.

“We want you to get your bachelor’s and RN, and then come back for your masters,” Tallman said.

Tallman said the nursing program is trying to help students so that they can complete their degree in four years, but students and their parents should prepare for the program to take five years.

“Out of 120 nursing schools around the country, Sac State ranks seventh,” Tallman said.

Senior nursing major Melissa Reddoch said the open house was a chance for the prospective students to get an idea of what the nursing program is all about.

“We wanted to show people how we teach nursing. We use a tool like the human patient simulator and we are one of the only schools in the country that have it,” Reddoch said.

Reddoch added that Human Patient Simulator cost about $5,000, and was given to the nursing program through a grant.

“Practicing on the SIM man is a good way for students to get practice before you get into a real life situation,” Reddoch said.

“We give students a chance to get real life experience, and we teach them how to be first reponsders,” nursing professor Debra Brady said.

Philip Malan can be reached at [email protected]