University Archives a hidden treasure

Behind the library sits a small office with a single small sign in the window, just large enough for those who are looking for it. The sign says, “University Archives.”

Run by a small staff of dedicated workers, the University Archives serves those whose research needs can’t be met by the main library. Full of rows of books dating back as far as the 16h century, and thousands of boxes filled with newspapers, fliers and other loose information you might need on subjects ranging from Sacramento State to Greece, the University Archives can help with almost any project.

“We have yearbooks, catalogues, photos and publications from departments,” said Sheilla O’Neill, director of the University Archives. “We also have early rare books and manuscripts, including a fragment of papyrus from 400 A.D.”

The University Archives are home to items dating back to the earliest days of Sac State, back when it was housed in the current Sacramento City College campus.

According to O’Neill there are over 10,000 photos just on the subject of Sac State, along with memorabilia such as trophies, uniforms, sweaters and even the old Hornet costume.

In addition, it houses the annals of the city itself.

“We have a strong collection of Sacramento’s political history,” said O’Neill.

One such collection consists of the papers of John Emerson Moss, a senator from Sacramento. Moss was in congress from the early 1950s to the late ’70s. He authored the Freedom of Information Act and the Clean Air Act. His papers take up more then 700 boxes and include information on consumer and environmental efforts in the government.

Another collection housed in the University Archives is from former mayor Phil Eisenberg. Eisenberg’s collection goes as far back as his days as a student at Sac State and contains over 200 political posters.

“We have a collection about Japanese-American internment during World War II and a Royal Chicano Air Force poster collection,” commented O’Neill. “Our collection has grown a lot in the last three years. We have over 500,000 documents.”

Even with all it has to offer, the Archives are often ignored by the general students. While it is largely used by history students, she believes that it is useful for many different studies.”This is a place for people (who are) interested in literature, journalism, anthropology, political science. We have poster collections for students interested in art, grad, post-grad students, even faculty,” said O’Neill.

Students interested in the Archives can call for an appointment, or walk on in. An archivist will help them find the information that they need. And if the information can’t be found in the Sac State archives, they can help locate it elsewhere.

With a new home page already constructed and the archives being brought online in the Eureka library database, the University Archives will soon be easier to access from afar.

But that’s no reason not to visit. It’s hard not to when you listen to O’Neill describe her office.